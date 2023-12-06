Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 861,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $102,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays cut their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,918,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,073. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $78.53 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $309.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

