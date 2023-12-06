Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.84 and last traded at C$20.87. 392,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 727,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.04%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

