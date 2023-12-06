Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKIUF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Parkland alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKIUF

Parkland Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.