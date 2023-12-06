Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,946,974.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71.

Shares of COIN traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,538,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,229. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $147.86.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COIN. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

