PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 384,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,918. The stock has a market cap of $656.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth about $4,998,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 78,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 333,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

