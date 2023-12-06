PennantPark Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 262,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,492. The firm has a market cap of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

