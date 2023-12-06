Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of BPOPM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

