Prom One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.94 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00010963 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $87.99 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.77192837 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,282,880.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

