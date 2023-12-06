ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $27.01

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $25.92. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 1,076,673 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 626,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 53.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $1,864,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 21.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 27.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

