PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,060. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a PE ratio of 569.00 and a beta of 1.40.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
