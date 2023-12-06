PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,060. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a PE ratio of 569.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth $2,944,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $157,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer lowered PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.