Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Trading Up 0.3%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. Approximately 57,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 200,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$784.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.13.
Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile
Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.
