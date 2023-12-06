Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62.17 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00007384 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $339.31 million and $62.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.41 or 0.05104982 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00059446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022375 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.