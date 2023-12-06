Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading Down 0.2%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.86. 419,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 359,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

