Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Trading Down 0.2%

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.74 and last traded at $20.86. 419,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 359,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th.
About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
