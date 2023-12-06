Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Trading Down 6.3%

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.25. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.22.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.27%.
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
