Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Trading Down 6.3%

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.25. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.22.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

