QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $132,345.53

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $132,345.53 and $5,763.40 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,888.91 or 0.99925023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009672 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007852 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003457 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00115139 USD and is down -12.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,006.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

