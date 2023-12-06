Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading 1.1% Higher

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.35 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 95.75 ($1.21). Approximately 857,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,880,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.75 ($1.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 91.20 ($1.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,205.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

