Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ashford (AINC)

12/5/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2023 – Ashford had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AINC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58. Ashford Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.82.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

