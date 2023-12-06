Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
Regions Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.
RF stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
