Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

RF stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,327,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,825,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

