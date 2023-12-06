Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Trading Down 0.7%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.87. 58,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 88,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

REPYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts predict that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

