Reviewing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) & Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 279.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $878.24 million 8.53 $426.93 million $0.96 31.85 Healthcare Trust $344.06 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Trust.

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 27.22% 6.14% 2.48% Healthcare Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors and Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 2 6 4 0 2.17 Healthcare Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus price target of $32.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Healthcare Trust.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Healthcare Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Trust, Inc. is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.