Reviewing Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) & Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) and Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Proliance International and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Proliance International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Worksport -2,018.77% -72.31% -51.49%

Risk and Volatility

Proliance International has a beta of 4.13, suggesting that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.5% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Proliance International and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 N/A Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Worksport has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proliance International and Worksport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Worksport $729,322.00 41.30 -$12.53 million ($0.86) -1.80

Proliance International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worksport.

About Proliance International

(Get Free Report)

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company's heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers. It also offers Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. The company also sells its products through online retail channels. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Proliance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proliance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.