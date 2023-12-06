Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 113,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 33,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Rise Gold Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

