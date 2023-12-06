RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,804.96

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,804.96 ($22.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,750 ($22.10). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,756 ($22.18), with a volume of 86,456 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,203.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,797.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,856.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.