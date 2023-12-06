Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 34,254 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,908,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,952,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $669,591.10.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $146,802.96.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,767,053.83.
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,010.12.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39.
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $468,111.54.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $3,475,832.40.
- On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 294,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.61.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,966,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
