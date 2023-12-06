Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 34,254 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $509,356.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,908,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,952,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $669,591.10.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $146,802.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,767,053.83.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,010.12.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $416,617.39.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $468,111.54.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $3,475,832.40.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 294,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,057. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,966,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

