Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.40 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.81). 53,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 327,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.40 ($1.80).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 154 ($1.95) to GBX 157 ($1.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 139.60 ($1.76).

The stock has a market cap of £348 million, a PE ratio of 4,840.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.54.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

