Safe Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Safe has a total market cap of $72.20 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00007878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00117137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00033171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 80.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,378.30 or 1.60003003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.51588973 USD and is down -49.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

