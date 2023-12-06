Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.97. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens cut their target price on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Schneider National

Institutional Trading of Schneider National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter worth $400,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schneider National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schneider National by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after acquiring an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schneider National by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.