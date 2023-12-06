Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Gap Down to $24.47

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.47, but opened at $23.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 82,461 shares trading hands.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.