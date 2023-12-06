Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.70-7.90 EPS.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.71.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

