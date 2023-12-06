Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.70-7.90 EPS.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Further Reading

