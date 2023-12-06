Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.70-7.90 EPS.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.71.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

