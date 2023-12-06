Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2023

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-0.01 EPS.

Semtech Stock Up 0.1 %

Semtech stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 3,453,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,100. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Semtech

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Earnings History for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.