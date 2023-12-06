Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-0.01 EPS.

Semtech Stock Up 0.1 %

Semtech stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 3,453,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,100. Semtech has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Semtech by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Semtech by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

