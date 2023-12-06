SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $351,507.60 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2023

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92.
  • On Friday, November 3rd, Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04.
  • On Tuesday, October 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12.
  • On Monday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $159,113.55.

SentinelOne Stock Up 16.6 %

SentinelOne stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,896,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.51.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SentinelOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.