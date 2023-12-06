SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $351,507.60 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12.

On Monday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $159,113.55.

SentinelOne Stock Up 16.6 %

SentinelOne stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,896,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

