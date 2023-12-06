Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 816,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 84,018 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 199,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

ARRW stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 11,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,852. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

