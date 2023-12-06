Shay Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 47.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Trading Down 0.2 %

HQY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,177. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $464,863.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.