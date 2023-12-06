Shay Capital LLC Invests $738,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.22. 388,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,030. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $467.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.30 and its 200-day moving average is $386.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
