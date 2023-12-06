Shay Capital LLC Invests $738,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $460.22. 388,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,030. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $467.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.30 and its 200-day moving average is $386.64. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

