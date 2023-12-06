Shay Capital LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Shay Capital LLC increased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProAssurance by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Price Performance

PRA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 50,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $647.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $20.06.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $275.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

