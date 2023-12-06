Shay Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Shay Capital LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $510,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.02. The company had a trading volume of 393,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,667. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

