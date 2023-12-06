Shelley Simpson Sells 5,350 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.06 and a 200-day moving average of $184.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 875,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,189,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.