Snyder Capital Management L P Acquires 15,263 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $42,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,036,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after acquiring an additional 333,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,774. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

