Snyder Capital Management L P Decreases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.30% of First American Financial worth $17,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 88,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

