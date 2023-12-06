Snyder Capital Management L P Decreases Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,846 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Huntington Bancshares worth $23,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. 3,591,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,740,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

