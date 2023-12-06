Snyder Capital Management L P Has $25.72 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in STERIS were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,958. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

