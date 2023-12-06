Snyder Capital Management L P Purchases 7,058 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $10,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.02. 205,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

