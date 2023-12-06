Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 2,231 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Snyder Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P owned about 2.99% of Agilysys worth $52,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 20,925 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,835,122.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,952,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,672,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,795 shares of company stock worth $9,978,981. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.18. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 183.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

