Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 2,390 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Snyder Capital Management L P lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

