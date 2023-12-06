Snyder Capital Management L P Sells 4,838 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,256 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 12.0% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $254.30. 1,261,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,873. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $257.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.59 and a 200 day moving average of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

