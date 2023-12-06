Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Down 3.3%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 8,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SLGL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 1,665.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

