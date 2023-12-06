Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) CAO Adam Bowen Buys 10,000 Shares

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) CAO Adam Bowen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,556. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonder by 225.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonder by 286.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,607,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 6,377,927 shares during the last quarter. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonder by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,255,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonder by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 111,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.
Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.
