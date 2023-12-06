Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) CAO Adam Bowen Buys 10,000 Shares

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) CAO Adam Bowen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,556. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Get Sonder alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonder by 225.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonder by 286.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,607,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 6,377,927 shares during the last quarter. Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter worth about $36,507,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonder by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,255,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonder by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 111,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Sonder from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOND

About Sonder

(Get Free Report)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.