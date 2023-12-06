South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 1.5%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. Approximately 1,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 39,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of C$32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil; and 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

